Azerbaijan's Energy Minister and bp Executive review oil fields

6 June 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Executive Vice-President of bp for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell get familiarized with works done in Azerbaijan's oil and gas fields, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by minister on his official "X" account.

"We reviewed with the Executive Vice-President of bp for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell the current situation in and opportunities for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shahdeniz and Shafag-Asiman fields and the work done in the light of production that will start next year from deep gas layers in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field," minister Parviz Shahbazov noted.

We reviewed with the Executive Vice-President of #bp for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell the current situation in and opportunities for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Shahdeniz and Shafag-Asiman fields and the work done in the light of production that will start next year from… pic.twitter.com/paYG63QsQn — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) June 6, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz