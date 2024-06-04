Joseph Biden sends letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

4 June 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the United States of America Joseph Biden sent letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President:

I am pleased that you are once again hosting Baku Energy Week, which underscores the transformational role Azerbaijan has played in the global energy landscape. This year’s events carry particular significance as Baku prepares to host a pivotal COP29 in November. COP29 presents a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to advance key global initiatives like limiting methane emissions in the oil and gas sector and advancing the clean energy transition as we work collectively to keep a 1.5-degree Celsius limit on temperature rise within reach.

Azerbaijan remains a significant pillar of global energy security, particularly in Europe. Caspian gas is found in a growing number of countries, helping European nations diversify their energy sources and speed up their transition away from coal. As Azerbaijan looks to the next chapter in its own energy story, I am encouraged by the increased focus and commitment to clean energy and methane abatement. The Caspian’s significant wind energy potential can lead to a future where Azerbaijan’s clean energy exports outpace oil and gas exports.

Regional stability and interconnectivity are priorities for the United States. A durable and dignified peace agreement that ends decades of conflict would transform the South Caucasus and fundamentally change Azerbaijan’s role in the region. The United States stands ready to support this noble ambition. We owe it to future generations to ensure peace and prosperity remain our guiding principles.

I welcome the opportunity to renew our strong bilateral relations and look forward to our cooperation over the coming months to ensure a successful COP. I send my best wishes for a successful Baku Energy Week.”

---

