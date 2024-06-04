Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting in Minsk

4 June 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov participated as a guest in an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in the city of Minsk, Belarus, Azernews reports.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said that Azerbaijan maintains close bilateral relations with the partner members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"The high level reliable and intensive political dialogue is a clear evidence of this. Earlier this year, the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus embarked on state visits to Azerbaijan, while the President of Azerbaijan also paid a working visit to Russia," PM Ali Asadov noted.

The Azerbaijani Premier emphasized that a very solid bilateral contractual and legal framework had been established with each of partner countries, which ensures the development of mutual relations across the whole range mutually beneficial cooperation.

Describing the economic and commercial cooperation as a priority area of mutual activity, PM Ali Asadov underlined that the data for the year 2023 indicate that the trade turnover of Azerbaijan with partners from the Eurasian Economic Union has increased by about 9 percent.

Highlighting the positive dynamics of mutual investment activity, the Prime Minister noted that there are a number of new bilateral investment projects on the agenda that are aimed at the long-term perspectives.

Touching upon the cooperation in the field of transport and transit, PM Ali Asadov underlined that Azerbaijan's efforts today are aimed at enhancing the transit potential of the country and increasing cargo flows on international corridors passing through its territory.

Thanks to its reliable and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan contributes to the development of international transport corridors, particularly the North-South and East-West corridors.

Emphasizing the significance of cooperation in the field of green energy and the fight against the consequences of climate change, the Azerbaijani PM informed the meeting participants about the projects successfully implemented in the field of renewable energy resources in Azerbaijan.

PM Ali Asadov underscored that Azerbaijan maintains multilateral cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union partners within regional and international organizations.



