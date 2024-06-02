Cotton cultivation areas increased in Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar

2 June 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

This year, the areas of cotton cultivation in Bilasuvar region have increased, Azernews reports.

To implement cotton planting this year, the farmers signed an agreement with "MKT Ishtishalat Kommersiya" LLC, "Azerpambik ASK" LLC, "P-AQRO" LLC, "Azerpambik ASK" OJSC's Experimental Trial Farm, and "Cotton Tradee" LLC.

It should be noted that there are 52 thousand hectares of irrigated land in Bilasuvar district. In the last economic year, cotton was planted on 6,745 hectares of land in the region. 27 quintals of crops were obtained from each cultivated hectare.

