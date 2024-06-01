Children's festival held in park of Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

1 June 2024 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Children's festival was held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on the International Day of Children's Protection - June 1.

According to Azernews, at the festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Science and Education, children of different age categories were able to choose entertainment according to their interests, spend their free time effectively, and demonstrate their talents.

During the festival, the park of the Center is divided into zones according to themes and types of entertainment. Here, children, who are the main heroes of the day, were presented with interesting and different entertainment and educational programs.

Children of our heroes who died for the Motherland, residents of orphanages in Baku, and children with Down syndrome also participated in the children's festival.

A concert program performed by young talents was presented on the stage in the zone specially reserved for children. "Pearls of Azeri" dance group, "Cucelarim" Song and Dance Ensemble of the Children and Youth Development Center, children of the Social Services Agency, "Sema" Dance Ensemble, "Tabassum" Children's Musical Theater, "Zirva" Dance Ensemble, Children and Youth No. 3 will be on stage. Members of the Development Center and Children's Art School No. 3 performed.

In the ecological zone created by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and "EkoSfera" Social Ecological Center (SEM), "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and the COP29 event to be held in our country, an educational program for children and in the format of a "pre-COP29" conference on climate change, environmental A round table, quiz and interactive games were organized on the topics of monitoring. Ecological master classes called "Second life for waste", start-ups on "Green energy", as well as the role of drones and robots in environmental protection were demonstrated.

In order to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle among young people, attention was paid to the creation of zones for various types of sports in the park of the Center. Table tennis training and competitions among children were held by the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation on those courts, children were given the opportunity to participate in chess competitions, football master classes, and demonstrate their skills and abilities.

Every child wants to play their favorite character. In this regard, the little visitors were able to decorate their faces with characters from various pictures and cartoons through "Face art".

The animators created the characters of the cartoons and organized the children's journey to the world of fairy tales, meeting their favorite characters and having fun with them.

In the area reserved for street art, children also painted on the asphalt. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation conducted training sessions on traffic rules for children and organized a rally with small cars in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Baku Book Center and Children's Library named after F. Kocherli held a meeting with authors of children's literature and a reading hour for children.

In the archaeological site, the children conducted conditional searches, discovered various models of archaeological finds from under the sand, and studied them.

A trip to the world of animals, familiarization of children with models of wild animals of the safari and education with interactive games were possible in the "Safari tour" zone.

At the festival, the "Playstation zone", which showed the interest of young people, was also active.

Their health was not forgotten on International Children's Day. Liv Bona Dea Hospital, which will operate in the park, conducted free eye examinations for children.

Thus, the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center was given to children as a place of entertainment and creativity, and unforgettable moments were given to them.