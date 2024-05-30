Winners of VI English Language Olympiad at ADA University discloses [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A ceremony to award the VI English Language Olympiad for Academic Purposes was held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

Since 2015, the English Language Olympiad, which has become a tradition, has been organized in partnership with the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the "Baku Education Information Center," the "BEST COMP group," and the "British Summer School" at ADA University.

A total of 1638 students from 174 schools across Baku city (189 schools), the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (65 schools), and other regions participated in the Olympiad among 8th and 9th-grade students. The first stage of the Olympiad was held in three venues - at ADA University in Baku, at ADA University's Qazakh Center in Qazakh, and at the Heydar Aliyev Middle School in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 114 students who successfully completed the first stage qualified to participate in the second stage and were invited to attend the award ceremony for the winners at ADA University.

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Vafa Kazdal, the Vice-Rector for Strategy and Development at ADA University, noted that these Olympiads not only develop the language skills of the younger generation but also enhance their academic abilities, analytical, synthetic, and critical thinking. He particularly appreciated the role of partners who have not spared their support in the attainment of these values.

Fariz Ismayilzade, the Vice-Rector for State, External, and Student Affairs at ADA University, welcomed the participants and guests, emphasizing the necessity of acquiring academic English language proficiency to pursue successful professional careers in line with international standards. He highlighted that this Olympiad encourages students to develop their language skills.

Subsequently, Fuad Qarayev, the Deputy Director of the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Huseyn Asgarov, the Deputy Director of the Education Department in Baku City, Gunay Massimova, the Director of the Baku Education Information Center, and Jamila Amir Aslanova, a representative of the BEST COMP group, congratulated the high-achieving students, their families, and the representatives of the schools they represented.

According to the results, Aisha Tapdiqzade from Idrak Lyceum took third place, Zeynab Ayyublu from Ismet Qayibov Secondary School No. 3 in Qazakh city took second place. They were awarded Lenovo laptops. Mahabbat Nesibova from Elitar Gymnasium named after Ilyas Afandiyev was awarded first place and received the opportunity to participate in a two-week "Global Young Leaders" course in the United Kingdom.

It should be noted that the first stage of the Olympiad, consisting of three stages, assessed students' knowledge of English grammar and reading ability. In the second stage, students participated in an exam to assess their writing and listening skills, followed by an examination of their speaking skills.

---

