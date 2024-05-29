IRA Head highlights Azerbaijan's regional development vision at Italian Senate event

29 May 2024 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During his address at the "Bilateral relations between Italy, the European Union, and Azerbaijan: Energy security and foreign policy" event in the Italian Senate, Javid Valiyev, head of the International Relations Analysis Center (IRA), emphasized that all projects initiated and supported by Azerbaijan are geared towards regional development, Azernews reports.

Valiyev highlighted that after the opening of the Zangezur corridor, Azerbaijan's transportation opportunities along the Middle Corridor will increase: "This will create new opportunities for all states of the region.

Moreover, Valiyev pointed out several positive developments in the logistics sector, including the establishment of a free economic zone at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the creation of a logistics hub at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, state backing for the logistics industry, the attraction of foreign investments for project financing, and the abundant potential of human resources.

Notably, Azerbaijan made substantial investments of 1.2 billion euros in road infrastructure in 2021, marking a 60% increase from the previous year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz