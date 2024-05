29 May 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of relocating residents to the city of Khojaly on Wednesday, transferring 24 families (88 people), Azernews reports.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the city reaches 44, comprising 169 individuals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz