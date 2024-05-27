President of Republic of Srpska congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on May 28-Independence Day of Azerbaijan

27 May 2024 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska, has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Honourable President,

Your Excellency,

On behalf of people and institutions of the Republic of Srpska and my own behalf, it is my honour to convey sincere regards and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Due to your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan grew and developed into a regional leader and economic power, and I am proud to say that the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Azerbaijan share warm and friendly relations, full of understanding and mutual respect. In times of major tectonic geopolitical changes, and challenges in both political and economical arena, understanding and respect for internal affairs as well as foreign policy of each and every country, is of extreme importance.

The fact that Your country proved its independence at the global scene by refusing to support unjust moral disqualification of the Serbs at the voting that took place on 23 May 2024 at the session of the General Assembly of the UN – is the proof of Your sovereign politics and deep awareness of the necessity to fight together against liberal terror and re-establishment of the unipolar world.

The Serbs will never forget this historical decision of the Government of Azerbaijan and we remain deeply grateful for your most honourable stance in this matter!

With pleasure I do underline my firm belief that our bilateral cooperation in many areas and segments will mark growth and will have upward trends. I honestly do believe that our relations will develop in the years to come in a way to be of use and advantage of both of our nations. My firm intention is to further develop our friendship and support by keeping and respecting it.

Honourable President,

Your Excellency,

Allow me to reiterate expressions of deep appreciation and good wishes for your personal health and general well-being, as well as for prosperity and development of friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Milorad Dodik

President of the Republic of Srpska

