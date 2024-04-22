Participation of Chinese companies in liberated areas will boost economic cooperation

22 April 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The participation of Chinese companies in the liberated areas will boost economic cooperation, Ramil Rzayev, head of the Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at the event "Re-evaluation of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward," Azernews reports.

He noted that this year the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan, and cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in this direction continues successfully: "The participation of more than 200 delegations in the COP29 event has already been confirmed as a result of the visit of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, and the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, to China. The development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China gives a serious boost to our relations in other areas as well. Cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields is developing rapidly. This year is a new phase in the development of our relations."

