Azerbaijan congratulates Algeria on 30th anniversary of relations

22 April 2024 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Algeria on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Azernews reports.

"On this day, 30 years ago, diplomatic relations were established with our friend and partner Algeria! Congratulations to our Algerian friends on this special occasion!" the ministry noted in a post on X.

---

