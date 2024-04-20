Hosting COP29 is manifestation of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic & political courage, Hikmet Hajiyev [PHOTOS]

20 April 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan is a manifestation of the country’s diplomatic and political courage, Azernews reports, citing the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev as he telling at the closing ceremony of the Caspian Basin Studies (CBS) program at ADA University.

The event was attended by delegates from Croatia, Hungary, Moldova, Egypt, Nepal, Jordan, Kuwait, Türkiye, Brazil and other countries.

Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about the foreign policy and geopolitical identity of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the liberation of Karabakh from occupation, as well as the economic ties of the country, located at the intersection of the North-South and East-West transport routes.

The presidential aide touched upon COP29 in his speech, assessed the holding of this prestigious event in Azerbaijan as the embodiment of the country’s diplomatic and political courage, determination on the path to transition to green energy, and also answered questions from participants.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, said that the Caspian Basin Studies program is a platform that introduces not only ADA University to the world, but also Azerbaijan itself.

At the end, the speakers presented certificates to participants representing 18 countries, and a souvenir photo was taken.

As part of the program, on April 18, participants visited the Juma Mosque, Congress Center, Alley of Martyrs and other places in Agdam, and also got acquainted with the progress of restoration and construction work.

