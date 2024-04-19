FM Bayramov has telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart

19 April 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 19, 2024, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Palestinians Living Abroad, Mohammad Mustafa, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry noted that, during the telephone conversation, the current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, as well as the situation in Gaza, were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on his appointment to this important position. The Prime Minister, in turn, sincerely congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, etc. relations between the two countries, the existence of a bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, and mutual support within the framework of regional and international organisations were noted with satisfaction.

It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan has always supported the "two-state solution" of the Palestinian issue according to international legal norms, including the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, and has taken practical steps in this direction at the national level, including during the period of chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, in the field of eliminating the consequences of the conflict.

The assistance of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Palestine in the amount of 2 million US dollars provided by the United Nations Organisation for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as the availability of training programs for Palestinian students and diplomats, was noted with satisfaction.

During the telephone conversation, other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz