Azerbaijan, Finland discuss preparations for COP29

19 April 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

The representatives of the Praesidium of the COP29 discussed the preparation process for the COP29 with the delegation led by the permanent representative of Finland to the OSCE, Azernews reports, citing Fuad Khumbatov, member of the Praesidium of the COP29 and head of the international cooperation and public relations sector of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

"With the delegation led by Finland's permanent representative to the OSCE, Vesa Hakkinne, we had a very meaningful discussion on the preparation process for COP29," he said.

Explaining the importance of the meeting, Khumbatov noted that Finland will chair the OSCE in 2025, and Azerbaijan cooperates with these international organisations on various programs.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision in this regard was adopted at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku will become the centre of the world and will receive about 70-80 thousand foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The COP (Conference of Parties) abbreviation means Conference of Parties.

198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first event of the COP took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

