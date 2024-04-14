Zakir Hasanov met with the commander of the Jordanian Air Force [PHOTOS]

14 April 2024 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, visited the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center as part of his official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry.of Defense.

A meeting was held with the Director General, Colonel Nael Alshgirat, and a wide range of opinions were exchanged on a number of issues.

Colonel-General Z. Hasanov got acquainted with the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center. The Minister of Defense was given detailed information about the main activity of the center and the conditions created here.

The Defense Minister later arrived at the Royal Air Force Command.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met here with the commander of the Royal Air Force of Jordan, Major-General Muhammad Hyasat.

At the meeting, prospects for the development of military, military education and military technical cooperation were discussed.

