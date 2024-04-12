Minister Bayramov meets his Tajik counterpart [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin as part of his business trip to the Republic of Belarus.

According to Azernews, this was shared on the "X" account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Jeyhun Bayramov paid a business trip to Belarus on April 11. Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister attended and spoke at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS.

During the working visit to the Republic of Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun met with #SirojiddinMuhriddin, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan. pic.twitter.com/PQRaCnr2OS — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 12, 2024

Recall that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited to Belarus. During his visit, the minister met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik.

It was reported that within the framework of the meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as reviewed areas for the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

