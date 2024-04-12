Reps of State Committee on Religious Associations visit military unit [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the state committee visited several military units and met with servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the joint action plan signed between the Defense Ministry and the State Committee on Religious Associations, events are being held for the purpose of promoting the national and moral values and educating military personnel.

During the events, the blessed memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The events discussed the role of Islam in the creation and formation of healthy mind, the education of the youth in the spirit of military patriotism and the measures taken by the state in the protection of national and moral values. Questions of military personnel were answered.

The importance of such events carried out in the field of education of military personnel in the Azerbaijan Army was emphasized.

---

