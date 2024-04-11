Weapons and grenades found in Khankendi

11 April 2024 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Police officers uncovered machine guns and grenades in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

It was reported that on April 10, 3 automatic weapons, 3 rifles, 4 grenades, 4 lighters, 15 cartridge combs, 860 cartridges of different calibers, 7 bayonets, 3 communication devices and other ammunition were found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city on April 10.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosed locations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, and assorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenian separatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts by Armenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations within Azerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Army conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in the disarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently, leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought to Baku, where they were lawfully detained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz