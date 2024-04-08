Minister of Science and Education meets Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

8 April 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

On April 8, 2024, Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met Stefanie Stallmeister, Country Manager for the World Bank in Azerbaijan. Azernews reports that the Minister of Science and Education shared a post about this on his X social page.

The post reads as follows:

"Today we met with the country manager of the World Bank for Azerbaijan, Stefani Shtelmeister. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of relations with the World Bank, cooperation prospects.

Also, according to the release of the ministry, the current state of relations and prospects of cooperation were discussed between the two sides during the meeting.

