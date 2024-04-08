Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire

8 April 2024 02:08 (UTC+04:00)

“On April 7, at about 17:15, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Sultanbay settlement of Pashali district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shada settlement of Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

“Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction,” the ministry added.

---

