7 April 2024 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby shared a post from Beshbarmag mountain, Azernews reports.

“My family and I will never forget the natural beauty and spiritual atmosphere of Beşbarmaq Mountain,” Ambassador Libby noted.

The ambassador's visit underscores the significance of Beshbarmag as a captivating natural landmark in Azerbaijan.

