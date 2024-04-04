Azerbaijan, Türkiye have always fought against injustice and double standards, says Cavusoglu

4 April 2024 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the Milli Majlis to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) had a meeting with visiting delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly led by Mevlud Cavusoglu, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties and head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, underscored the flourishing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He described the Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations as exemplary for other countries worldwide. Seyidov emphasized the unbreakable cooperation and friendship between the two nations, highlighting the significance of reciprocal visits and meetings that serve common goals.

The committee chairman emphasized the importance of the dynamically developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye for the progress, peace, and stability of both countries and the entire region. Samad Seyidov also touched upon the signing of the Shusha Declaration, which saw fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye getting stronger in every domain.

Mevlud Cavusoglu emphasized the growing strength of fraternal relations between the two states and peoples. He appreciated the efforts dedicated to enhancing bilateral relations and underscored the mutual support demonstrated by both countries’ delegations in international organizations. Furthermore, Cavusoglu highlighted the pivotal role of Turkiye and Azerbaijan in fortifying the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world.

Members of the delegation of the Milli Majlis to the PACE, Rafael Huseynov, Asim Mollazade and Sevinj Fataliyeva, as well as Turkish MPs including Fatma Aksal and Utku Çakırözer explored the growing development of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as the interparliamentary cooperation, and the importance of unity in the Turkish world. They stressed the significance of continuing joint efforts in strengthening cooperation within the international organizations.

---

