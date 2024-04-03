Weapons & ammunition found in Khankendi

3 April 2024 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A total of 16 pieces of weapons were found and seized in the city of Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

On April 2, 14 automatic weapons, one machine gun, one rifle, 47 cartridge combs, 900 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found and taken from the scene in Khankandi city as a result of actions carried out by Azerbaijani police officers.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosed locations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, and assorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenian separatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts by Armenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations within Azerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Army conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in the disarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently, leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought to Baku, where they were lawfully detained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz