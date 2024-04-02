MFA: Sejourne's baseless claims portrays France's efforts to create tension in S Caucasus

2 April 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

On April 2, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Stephane Sejournay, during a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State in Paris, made baseless claims against Azerbaijan, which is another clear example of France's efforts to create tension in the region and hinder the peace process.

According to Azernews, Aykhan Hajizadeh, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said this while commenting on the allegations made against Azerbaijan by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejournay during a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State.

"The presentation of Armenia by France as a peaceful country, which occupied Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years, displaced nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and committed genicides and crimes against humanity, is a result of France's mediation both during the mediation period and after the 44-day Patriotic War, and demonstrates how bogus politics it pursues.

At the same time, it is unacceptable for the French side, which is widely arming Armenia and promoting militarism in the region, to accuse Azerbaijan of aggressive rhetoric.

At a time when Azerbaijan is hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), we believe that it would be more beneficial for France and our world to avoid such calls aimed at damaging the country's image and targeting our presidency. we do

It should be clear to everyone that the policy of countries like France covering up Armenia's aggression in the last 30 years has not been beneficial. With this, the French side should understand that as long as such destructive activity carried out by it is not stopped, it will not benefit both France's damaged image and Armenia, which it defends with all its might," A. Hajizade said.

---

