Police officers found weapons and ammunition in Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On April 1, police officers found 1 assault rifle, 1 machine gun, 5 grenades, 2 grenade fuses, 10 magazines, 3,589 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition.

Remember that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosed locations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, and assorted structures, across the liberated regions of Azerbaijan's Garabagh, as well as in Khankendi.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenian separatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts by Armenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations within Azerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Army conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in the disarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently, leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought to Baku, where they were lawfully detained.

