Baku celebrates anniversary of outstanding theater and cinema figure [PHOTOS]

Lutfali Abdullayev has left his mark in the history of Azerbaijani culture. The actor became famous for his work both in theatre and cinema.

He starred in such Azerbaijani films that became legendary, such as "The Cloth Peddler", "Star", "Where is Ahmad?" and many others.

The 110th anniversary of the birth of an outstanding actor, People's Artist Lutfali Abdullayev (1914 – 1973) has been celebrated in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre delighted the audience with Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "If Not That One, Then This One", where Lutfali Abdullayev used to embody the image of Mashadi Ibad.

"If Not That One,Then This One" is a 1910 operetta in four acts that reflects social and everyday life relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan. It is the composer's second work written in this genre.

Through this comedy, Uzeyir Hajibayli reveals the social and everyday prejudices widespread in society at the beginning of the 20th century and uses laughter and satire for this. He chose such an original path to put forward his ideas in those years. And the psychotypes of characters were so skillfully described that the comedy is relevant at all times, as it reveals human vices-greed, hypocrisy, lies, cowardice, etc.

Hajibayli used the Azerbaijani mugham in some of the music and incorporated extracts from Fuzuli's ghazals in the libretto.

The musical comedy has been shown for many years by various directors, not only in Azerbaijan but also in many theatres around the world.

Honoured Artist Akbar Alizade was first invited to the stage. In his speech, Akbar Alizade hailed Lutfali Abdullayev's contribution to Azerbaijani theatre and cinema.

It was brought to the attention that theatre experts divide Lutfali Abdullayev's work into three stages: roles in classical operettas, stage images in translated works, and colourful characters in comedies by modern composers.

Furthermore, Honoured Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Nahida Orujova, Alakbar Aliyev, Azizaga Azizov, Akbar Alizadeh, Nadir Khasiyev, and actors Moyle Mirzaliyev, Alimammad Novruzov, Huseyn Alili, Shaban Jafarov, Aydan Hasanova, Elmaddin Dadashov, Tarana Aliyeva, and others thrilled the audience with their performances.

The play is directed by People's Artist Jannat Salimova, music director and conductor-Honored Artist Nazim Hajialibayov, production designer - Honored Artist Ismayil Mammadov, choirmaster - Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, conductor - Honored Artist Fakhraddin Atayev, choreographers - Honored Artists Zakir and Elena Aghayev, accompanist - Fidan Mammadov, assistant director – Sevinj Mammadov and Elmaddin Dadashov.

