Cemetery of Khojaly destroyed by Armenians [PHOTOS]

1 April 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Armenians committed atrocities in Khojaly, where all cultural monuments and tombstones were destroyed, Azernews reports.

The graves in the Khojaly cemetery have been left unrecognizable.

The tombstones have been destroyed, and the inscriptions on them deliberately erased to prevent the identification of identities. Khojaly residents searching for the graves of their loved ones have only been able to identify a few.

Residents report that there are many graves in the cemetery. In many of the graves, there are generally no traces left.

Soon, a Martyrs' Alley will be established in the vicinity of the cemetery.

It should be noted that on March 31, seven Khojaly martyrs were buried in that area.

The buried are individuals who were killed during the Khojaly massacre. The remains of their bodies were discovered in a mass grave in Khojaly just a few days ago.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz