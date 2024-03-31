Farewell ceremony held for persons whose remains found in Khojaly [PHOTOS]

31 March 2024 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks a solemn occasion as the remains of the victims of the Khojaly genocide are set to be buried in Khojaly, Azernews reports.

A farewell ceremony for the martyrs took place in the town of internally displaced persons located in the city of Barda.

The farewell ceremony was attended by officials, representatives of the media and the public.

Recall that the remains of 21 people were found in a mass grave in Khojaly.

32 years have passed since the Khojaly massacre, which left a deep mark in the history of world tragedies.

The Khojaly crime is a genocide committed against a nation, and when one remembers the night of February 25-26, 1992, a person is filled with terrible panic, blood freezes in the vein, and one cannot find words to say.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.



