Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan eager to engage in talks with China regarding COP29 issues

26 March 2024 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is eager to engage in talks with China regarding COP29 issues, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, in an interview with Global Times, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan is open to dialogue and engagement with all parties on the fundamental issues of the COP29. The People's Republic of China is one of the leading countries in the world. Therefore, having initial consultations and discussions to understand China's position in the negotiation process is crucially important for us," he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that China is a leader in green technology and Azerbaijan, as a good friend, appreciates the progress China has made in a short period of time in achieving important goals related to green transition and technologies.

"Based on China's concept of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and sharing technologies and achievements with developing countries, we look forward to working together to ensure the voice of the Global South is heard and understood within the core process. These are the initial areas in which we want to collaborate with our Chinese partners and other partners as well," the official said.

He also noted that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan and receiving support from the international community once again demonstrates the respect and confidence that the international community has for Azerbaijan.

"Assuming the chairmanship and effectively hosting COP29 is a significant achievement and a particular deliverable for Azerbaijan. It presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the country," Hajiyev added.

