Novruz holiday celebrated in ancient Darband [PHOTOS]

21 March 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

A solemn event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was held in the ancient city of Darband.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Hasan Mirzayev, the Chairman of the City Assembly of Deputies, who spoke at the event, conveyed his congratulations to the people of Derbent on the Novruz holiday and said that it is the brightest and most beautiful holiday.

Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of Darband Azerbaijanis, Telman Hajaliyev, director of the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater, Firdovsi Askerov, who were among the honored guests of the holiday event, congratulated the participants and conveyed their best wishes.

Then the artists of the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater Sevda Beybalayeva, Shukufa Malikova, Tamilla Mihrabova, Aygun Najafova, Mirza Cum Cum, Sarkhan Samadov performed with a bright and rich concert program.

The troupe of the theater presented the funny play "Bald and Kosa", the main feature of which is the participation of the audience.

