Baku honors musical legacy of first female composer [PHOTOS]

The International Mugham Centre has solemnly celebrated the centennial of the People's Artist Shafiga Akhundova, Azernews reports.

People's Artists Teyyub Aslanov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Honoured Artists Zakir Aliyev, Tehmiraz Shirinov, Nuria Huseynova, Sevinj Saryeva, Ilkin Ahmadov, Gulistan Aliyeva, Nushaba Alasgarli, Arzu Aliyeva, singers Ravana Gurbanova, Ilaha Rustamova, Sarkhan Bunyadzade, Orkhan Huseynov, and Ramazan Sharifzadeh performed timeless music pieces composed by Shafiga Akhundova.

The performers were accompanied by an instrumental group of the International Mugham Center led by Rovshan Gurbanov. A video dedicated to the composer was screened as part of the event.

The concert was greeted with enthusiasm by the audience. Many public and cultural figures, the composer's family members, and many others attended the event.

In their remarks, they hailed Shafiga Akhundova's contribution to Azerbaijani music.

Shafiga Akhundova was born into the family of the eminent public figure Gulam Akhundov. Her father was against his daughter studying music.

Therefore, he expressed strong dissatisfaction with the fact that his daughter had entered the conservatory. He wanted to see his daughter as a doctor.

However, Shafiga Akhundova's love for music overcame all challenges, and years later, her father realised that he was wrong.

Shafiga received her primary education at Baku Music School, named after Asaf Zeynalli, where she had been taught by Uzeyir Hajibayli for eight years.

In 1956, she continued her education at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, from which she graduated from the class of prominent composer Boris Zeydman.

In 1972, Shafiga composed her first opera, "Bride's rock" and became the first female composer in the East.

The opera was composed on the libretto of Iskandar Joshgun, based on the story of the same name by Azerbaijani writer Suleyman Rahimov.

Initially, Shafiga Akhundova wrote music for the radio play "Bride's Rock". In this music, the song "Melodies of the Heart" was especially popular. The author of the novel, Suleyman Rahimov, suggested the composer write an opera.

"Bride's Rock" was premiered at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Shafiga Akhundova is the author of more than 600 works. She composed music for over 30 theatre productions.

Shafiga Akhundova is also the author of the beautiful songs like "Leyla", "Happy Land", the operetta "Our home, our secret" (1965), pieces for a string quartet, the dramatic plays "Aydin", "Farewell to India!", "What do you live for?", etc. and music for children's plays such as "A tale of a clown", "Birthday of a rabbit", etc. She

In 1998, the acclaimed composer was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and in 2005, she was awarded the Shohrat Order.

For many years, Shafiga Akhundova combined her creativity with the pedagogical work at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

She wrote a number of critical articles and reviews of performances and concerts.

Shafiga Akhundova passed away in 2013 at the age of 89.

Her musical legacy has earned her fame not only in Azerbaijan but throughout the world.

The composer's rich heritage serves as a great example of true service to art and the people.

