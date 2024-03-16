EU needs to adopt more strategic approach, says Lazăr Comănescu

16 March 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The European Union should adopt a more strategic approach, Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazăr Comănescu said during the panel session on "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors" within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

Comănescu highlighted that the credibility of the European Union is closely linked to its behavior towards neighboring countries, particularly in the Middle East. He stressed the importance of the European Union pursuing a more appropriate policy towards the region.

Furthermore, Comănescu emphasized the necessity for unity among European nations and the promotion of cross-border cooperation. He suggested that the European Union should take the lead in fostering collaboration in this regard.

The XI Global Baku Forum is currently underway, bringing together representatives from numerous countries and prestigious international organizations. The forum, scheduled until March 16, facilitates global discussions on various pressing issues, including the outcomes of COP28, preparations for COP29, threats to the existing world order, security concerns, peace prospects, strategies for stability, and the global impact of conflicts and major threats such as climate change, food security, and nuclear safety.

Additionally, the forum encompasses discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union's relations with neighboring countries, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz