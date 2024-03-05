Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Azerbaijan

5 March 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up for the Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Mikhail Mishustin was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, and other officials.

