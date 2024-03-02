ICTA engages telecom operators in shaping internet telecommunications regulation

2 March 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The regulatory body in Azerbaijan for telecommunications and postal services, the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), held discussions with telecommunications operators and providers operating in the country to discuss the regulatory framework in the field of internet telecommunications services, Azernews reports.

Nail Mardanov, acting head of the agency, spoke at the beginning, providing information on the necessity and importance of shaping the regulatory environment, improving regulation and supervision institutions, the impact on international ratings, as well as the measures taken in our country in the field of regulation.

Nail Mardanov also delivered information about the work done by the regulatory body and informed that the analysis of the preparation level of the regulatory framework in the field of internet telecommunications services has been conducted by ICTA.

Afterwards, presentations were made by ICTA staff on the preparation level of the regulatory framework in the field of internet telecommunications services. It was reported that in the analysis, a number of indicators from 60 international rating tables were used.

Note that the conducted analysis is posted on the ICTA website, and representatives of telecommunications operators and providers, representatives of the public, and anyone interested in this area can use it as a relevant subject business guide.

After the presentation, discussions were held with representatives of operators and providers, and their opinions and proposals were heard. During the discussions, issues that are necessary to be addressed in Azerbaijan, as well as the opportunities for public-private partnerships, were also discussed. It was also noted the necessity of continuous exchange of views around the mentioned issues.

ICTA declares once again that it is fully open to suggestions and discussions around the analysis posted on the official website.

Note that the Information and Communication Technologies Agency implements regulation and supervision in the fields of information and communication technologies and communication (telecommunications and postal), as well as radio spectrum management in the country.

