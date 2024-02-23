Mass grave found in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojali

23 February 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

A mass grave was discovered in Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

The remains of bodies were found during the construction of the water and sewage systems in the region. Human bones and various clothing items were discovered in the cemetery. Most of the remains are believed to belong to children and women.

Recall that at the beginning of February, a mass grave was discovered in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district. Before that, a mass grave was discovered in Shusha in August of last year, and in the territory of Shusha prison. So far, mass graves have been discovered in Saricali village of Aghdam region, which was freed from occupation, Dashalti village of Shusha region, Edilli village of Khojavand, Farrukh village of Khojaly, Yukhari Seyidahmedli village of Fuzuli, Kalbajar, and other settlements.

Because 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the first Garabagh war, it can be expected that the number of mass graves will increase. The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens notes that 71 children, 267 women, and 326 elderly people are among the missing, and Armenia continues to refuse to provide Azerbaijan with information on mass graves of Azerbaijanis from the first Garabagh war.

