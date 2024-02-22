Azerbaijani culture showcased at Paris event for Mother Language Day [PHOTOS]

22 February 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

International Mother Language Day has been celebrated in Paris with the joint organisation of the Embassy of Bangladesh in France and the UNESCO Secretariat.

The exhibition set up by Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO attracted the special attention of the guests, Azernews reports.

The national stand showcased the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, capturing the attention of attendees with a vibrant display of Azerbaijani language books, artefacts, and souvenirs.

The event featured insightful discussions on the importance of mother languages and education with UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini, who shared her views on the significance of preserving linguistic and cultural diversity for sustainable peace and mutual respect.

Emphasising the vital role of cultural and linguistic diversity in fostering inclusive societies, the event underscored the importance of promoting tolerance and respect for the differences in languages and cultures.



High-ranking officials, including members of UNESCO's Executive Board and the General Conference, visited the exhibition dedicated to the Azerbaijani language.

As part of the cultural program, the mesmerising poetry of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the renowned Azerbaijani poetess of the 19th century and the daughter of the last ruler of Garabagh Khanate, the daughter of Mehdi Gulu-khan, the last ruler of the Garabakh khanate Mehdiqulu Khan Javanshir, was recited, captivating the audience with its lyrical beauty.

Known as a prominent educator of her time, public figure, and philanthropist, she won nationwide love. The legendary poetess left a deep trace in the country's cultural and public life.

The International Mother Language Day celebrations continued at UNESCO's Headquarters with a concert program featuring Azerbaijan and over 20 other countries.

Note that International Mother Language Day, established during UNESCO's General Conference in 1999 and observed worldwide since 2000, is commemorated annually on February 21st by UNESCO's Permanent Delegations, highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage preservation.

