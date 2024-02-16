President of Bangladesh sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

16 February 2024 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I am writing to congratulate you on behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my personal behalf on your victory in the Presidential election of Azerbaijan. Your victory reflects the continued trust and confidence shown by the people of Azerbaijan in your able leadership.

Azerbaijan and Bangladesh enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which are anchored in our shared values, mutual understanding and friendship. I look forward to continue working together to transform our bilateral relations into a multifaceted partnership for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.

I avail of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health, long life and happiness and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mohammed Shahabuddin

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh"

---

