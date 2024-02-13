Minister: UK working closely with Azerbaijan in preparation for COP29

13 February 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

UK Minister for Energy Security and Zero Emissions Strategy Graham Stuart has shred a tweet on his X social account following a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov. According to Azernews, the minister said his post that the UK is working closely with Azerbaijan in preparation for COP29.

"As the first major economy to halve its emissions, the UK is working closely with Azerbaijan in preparation for the COP to encourage international cooperation to limit global warming within the '1.5°C mission'," the post reads.

Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, increasing this objective to 40% by 2050. The government of Azerbaijan prioritises fulfilling the pledges made under the 2015 Paris Agreement and actively works towards this goal.

Since 1995, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been convened every year. The event aims to examine global progress in combating climate change.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made during the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, thanked the Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the exceptional organisation of COP28.

"The issues we face necessitate collective effort and adherence to broadly shared goals and ideals. Azerbaijan recognises the critical importance of collaborative efforts to combat climate change," the minister stated.

Following that announcement, Azerbaijan hosted the first meeting of the Organising Committee in conjunction with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.

Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organising Committee, opened the meeting by stating that one of Azerbaijan's national priorities for social and economic development until 2030 is defined as a Country of Clean Environment and Green Growth, which is our country's base year. In comparison to 1990, he promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, declaring the economic zones of liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur, and designating the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic a green energy zone. He further emphasised that Azerbaijan actively participates in international efforts to protect the environment and combat global climate change.

Since taking on the position of host, Azerbaijan has addressed numerous collaboration opportunities as well as preparation processes with several countries.

