Georgia's President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

12 February 2024 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I sincerely wish you continued successes and victories in your tireless endeavours for serving your country and the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.

I firmly believe that, through joint efforts, we will elevate the good-neighborly, friendly relations, and strategic partnership between our two brotherly countries to new heights. This will undoubtedly fortify the roles of both Georgia and Azerbaijan in fostering regional stability and development.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and extend my best wishes for continued success in your endeavours while wishing the friendly Azerbaijani people peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabichvili

President of Georgia"

