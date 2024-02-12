Chairperson of RF Federation Council sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

12 February 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

On behalf of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf I congratulate you on another convincing victory in the elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Elections are an important stage in the history of any state. The free expression of will of the citizens of Azerbaijan has shown the unity of the nation and demonstrated a high level of confidence in the course the country is following under your wise leadership. I am confident that your professionalism and vast experience will contribute to socio-economic stability, the improvement of people's welfare, and the steady growth of the international prestige of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Russian-Azerbaijani relations have always been based on strong ties of friendship and principles of good neighbourliness. Today, they continue to develop dynamically in a constructive manner, including in the parliamentary line, revealing the potential of allied partnerships and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health, prosperity, and success in your work at the highest state post for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect."

