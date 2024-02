Selcuk Bayraktar shares post from opening of hangar for Akıncı in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

9 February 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Technical Director of Turkish company Baykar Selcuk Bayraktar shared a publication about the opening of a new hangar for Turkish Akıncı UAVs in Azerbaijan on his X social network, Azernews reports.

Bayraktar shared footage from the ceremony, which was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev.

"Akıncı in its new home in brotherly lands. May our unity be eternal," the publication says.

Recall that on February 9, President Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev visited military facilities of the Air Force and watched the flights of the recently adopted service strike UAV Akıncı.

#AKINCI’lar kardeş topraklardaki yeni yuvalarında… ✈️🐳🚀



Azerbaycan’da Bayraktar #AKINCI hangarının açılışını ve teslimat törenini gerçekleştirdik.



Birliğimiz daim olsun... 🇦🇿🇹🇷#AKINCI'lar qardaş torpaqlarda yeni yuvalarında... ✈️🐳🚀



Azərbaycandə Bayraktar #AKINCI… pic.twitter.com/leFVpf8Wva — Selçuk Bayraktar (@Selcuk) February 9, 2024

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz