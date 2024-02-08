International observer calls on PACE to learn from Azerbaijan on election management

8 February 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

International observer and Deputy Chairman of the Republican Council of the Parliament of Belarus, Valery Belsky, at a briefing on the results of monitoring the extraordinary presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, calls on PACE to learn from Azerbaijan how to conduct elections, Azernews reports.

Belsky emphasised that PACE expresses its opinion to other countries about the electoral process in these countries, trying to teach them. They believe they have the right to do so.

"I invite these people who created legislation through the media to Azerbaijan. I invite them here to see how elections should be held," he added.

Valery Belsky wished Azerbaijan success in the upcoming parliamentary elections as well as in the organisation of such a prestigious event as COP29.

Recall that voting took place in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7.

The candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, the candidate from the National Front Party, Razi Nurullayev, the candidate from the Great Creation Party, Fazil Mustafa, and the candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev, fought for the post of President. United Popular Front of Azerbaijan - Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

Besides, there are 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 people on the voter list. They voted at 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

For Azerbaijani citizens abroad, 49 polling stations were created in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.

More than 90 thousand observers were registered to observe the elections.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections covered the entire territory of the country, including lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations were created in the territories liberated from occupation.

According to the US-based Oracle Advisory Group organisation, some 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election.

The American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labour Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The organisation reported that Zahid Oruj received 1.8 percent of the votes, Fazil Mustafa received 1.5 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.2 percent, Razi Nurullayev received 0.9 percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.4 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.3 percent.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

