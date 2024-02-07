Voter turnout announced until 15:00 for extraordinary elections

7 February 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Head of the Information Centre of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat, Farid Orujev, said at a press conference held at the CEC Election Information Centre that voter turnout was announced at the extraordinary presidential election of Azerbaijan until 15:00, Azernews reports.

He noted that up to 3,922,187 people across the country had voted by 3:00 p.m. The voter turnout amounted to 60.54 percent.

The number of reporting stations was 6,515.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections are being held in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Aliyev, presidential candidate of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, Zahid Oruj, nominated by himself, Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate of the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan People's Front Party, Gudrat Gudrat, presidential candidate of the All-Azerbaijan People's Front Party, led in the elections. Hasanguliyev and self-nominated Fuad Aliyev are competing.

---

