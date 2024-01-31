Civil Society organisations demand environmental justice for S Caucasus region

31 January 2024 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

We, the undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs), express deep concerns regarding the serious environmental damage caused by the works carried out in the mining industry of the Republic of Armenia that violate international environmental norms and standards, Azernews reports.

Air and water pollution in Armenia’s mining industry, once regarded as a localised issue, has metastasized into a menacing force with far-reaching consequences not only for the South Caucasus but for the whole world. By polluting transboundary rivers Armenia’s mining industry is suspected of causing a range of environmental problems in a wider geography stretching from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.

The UN recognises a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental human right. As the global community rallies around the UN SDGs and intensifies efforts to address environmental challenges, Armenia's actions are in contrast with these endeavours, as well as the Transboundary Rivers Convention and the UN Economic Commission for Europe Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention).

Considering the upcoming COP29 will be held in the South Caucasus, in Azerbaijan, Armenia should further protect the environment, thus fulfilling its own obligations stemming from international conventions.

As a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the primary international treaty addressing climate change, to the Kyoto Protocol, the international agreement linked to the UNFCCC that sets binding emission reduction targets for developed countries, and to the Paris Agreement, an international treaty under the UNFCCC that aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, Armenia made commitments to addressing climate change on a global scale and following the rules and regulations for protecting the planet.

We urge the Armenian government and the private companies operating in Armenia's mining industry to open the doors of all facilities to international experts specialising in the field of ecology and health, including specialised NGOs from neighbouring countries, to allow them to inspect the facilities, evaluate and conduct monitoring, take appropriate samples, and measure.

We share the deep concerns of civil society organisations in Armenia and Azerbaijan, recently addressed to the Armenian government and the companies involved, to cease the mining actions in the Amulsar gold mine, which pose significant toxic and radioactive pollution risks for the ecosystem.

