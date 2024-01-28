OSCE/ODIHR observers get acquainted with preparations for presidential election in Saatly

28 January 2024 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Around 50,616 voters are registered and 50 polling stations have been created in Azerbaijan's Saatly.

Due to the ongoing refinement of voter lists, their number may increase, Chairman of the District Election Commission Arif Aliyev told the website secki-2024.az, Azernews reports.

Arif Aliyev underlined that the process of preparation for the election continues in full compliance with the law.

He noted that web cameras are installed at seven polling stations. In addition, ramps for voters with disabilities have been installed at 12 polling stations.

Some 639 observers have been registered in the region. OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) also got acquainted with the preparations for the election in the constituency.

Moreover, training sessions were held for members of election commissions and work was carried out to inform about the electoral process.

Extraordinary presidential elections will be conducted in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. It is the first presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan after restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty. A total of 7 candidates have been registered to run for the presidential elections.

---

