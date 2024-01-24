Azerbaijan amends Criminal Code: Investigation to be initiated by State Security Service

24 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Articles 281-1 and 284-2 were added to the Criminal Code by the law signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 30, 2023 and entered into force on January 19, 2024, Azernews reports.

According to Article 281-1 of the Criminal Code, for preparing, acquiring, storing, transporting or traveling with the purpose of displaying, distributing, or propagating attributes or symbols aimed at dividing the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan criminal liability has been determined.

Up to five years of imprisonment is provided for these acts. Committing those acts on the orders of foreign organizations and their representatives will be punished with imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years.

The new Article 284-2 of the Criminal Code provides criminal responsibility for disseminating information about the movement or deployment of personnel, military weapons, ammunition or military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan during wartime or combat conditions. The perpetrators of these acts will be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three to six years, and in case of serious consequences, imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

As can be seen from the content, the mentioned actions are currently criminalized due to the high level of public danger and the severity of the consequences.

The preliminary investigation of the mentioned crimes has been entrusted to the State Security Service.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz