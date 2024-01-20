Presidential Assistant: Red carnations became the symbol of Black January 20

20 January 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan-Chief of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a message on his "X" account, where he drew attention to the fact that former cleader Mikhail Gorbachev, who led the massacre of civilians in Baku, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 a few months later, Azernews reports.

"The red carnations became a symbol of Black January 20, of the Azerbaijani people's resistance and desire for independence. Ironically, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who ordered the massacre of innocent civilians in Baku, a few months later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990," H.Hajiyev noted.

It should be noted that today Azerbaijan marks the 34th anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January.

On 20 January 1990, which entered the history of the struggle for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a heroic page, the battle of the Soviet Army against the broad masses of people, angered by the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and patronage to them by the leadership of the former USSR, who took to the streets and squares of Baku and expressed their strong protest against it.

In those tragic days, brave children of the Motherland, who held the freedom, honour and dignity of their country, their people above all, passed through their lives and rose to the peak of martyrdom.

---

