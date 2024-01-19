Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with his Tanzanian counterpart

19 January 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Jenoiri Yusuf Makamba, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries in Uganda.

The Ministers discussed the interaction between Azerbaijan and Tanzania within the framework of international organizations, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation.

