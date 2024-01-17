Expert says plan is to return Imarat complex to its former shape [PHOTOS]

17 January 2024 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"We want to restore the Imarat complex and return it to its pre-occupation state," international expert on restoration of ancient monuments Alessandro Bianchi said in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

According to the expert, who said he was invited to Azerbaijan to work on the restoration process of the Imarat complex, he noted that the complex is not only an ancient historical monument but also has an ancient cemetery.

"When we came here for the first time after the liberation of Aghdam, we noticed that the condition of the Imarat complex was quite deplorable. We know that the restoration of the complex is very important for the Azerbaijani people. At the same time, from a religious point of view, it is a sensitive place," the expert said.

According to Alessandro Bianchi, after the liberation of Aghdam from occupation, negotiations were held with the Ministry of Culture, and last year a plan for the restoration of the "Imarat" complex was prepared. The works carried out in the "Imarat" complex were divided into two stages.

The first phase is the restoration of the existing buildings, and the second phase is the restoration of the ancient cemetery. The restoration of the cemetery faces great difficulties.

"Almost all the graves are destroyed and looted. In addition, the lack of knowledge about the graves creates additional difficulties for us. So the graves are out of place, each one destroyed in a different direction."

Bianchi emphasised that Azerbaijani archaeologists have done great work in the "Imarat" complex: "Currently, the second stage of research is underway, that is, the restoration of the complex at the highest level and its commissioning.

The complex of Panahali-khan was restored in the late 1970s during the Soviet period. We are conducting a study of these archival documents and preparing a restoration project based on these documents. The main goal of the current restoration is to return the Imarat Complex to its pre-occupation state. President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the main goal is to return the complex to its pre-occupation state".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz