Officials visit hospital of Republican Perinatal Centre [PHOTOS]

9 January 2024 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Several officials visited the said hospital in connection with the fire at the Republican Perinatal Centre, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, and Health Minister Teymur Musayev visited the Republican Perinatal Centre and inspected the scene of the incident.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva took control of the fire at the Republican Perinatal Centre.

Recall that during the fire in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Centre, the bodies of 4 babies undergoing treatment were found.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz